U.S. Army personnel this week are mourning the loss of a Special Forces soldier who reportedly drowned Tuesday during combat diving training in Key West, Florida.

The deceased soldier, who was not immediately identified, was a staff sergeant who served in the 10th Special Forces Group, according to Army Times.

“The Staff Sergeant was a student in the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course, and was participating in a conditioning exercise in the pool, which stresses the students’ cardio, respiratory and muscular endurance,” a release said, according the news outlet.

“During the training event, the Soldier submerged and did not resurface. The cadre immediately entered the pool and found him unresponsive,” the release continued. “The Dive Medical Officer attempted to resuscitate him, and he was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead following full medical intervention.”

The course was described as “one of the most physically demanding courses within the Army” with “stringent safety protocols,” the Times reported.

The death occurred at the Army’s Special Forces Underwater Operations School, where military personnel undergo training to qualify to become combat divers, the report said.

The school is located at Naval Air Station Key West and is part of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (SWCS), the Times reported.