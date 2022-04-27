SpaceX to launch NASA’s Crew-4 astronauts to International Space Station
NASA will send four astronauts to the International Space Station early Wednesday onboard a SpaceX rocket dubbed “Freedom.”
The SpaceX Crew-4 astronaut mission is scheduled to launch at 3:52 a.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It should arrive at the ISS at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The launch will be carried live on NASA TV.
SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts, from left, pilot Bob Hines, mission specialist Jessica Watkins, commander Kjell Lindgren, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, of Italy, wave as they leave the Operations and Checkout Building for a trip to Launch Complex 39-A Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The four astronauts will fly to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
(AP Photo/John Raoux)
A SpaceX Falcon rocket sits on Launch Complex 39A Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Four astronauts are scheduled to fly on SpaceX’s mission to the International Space Station Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Onboard the spacecraft will be three NASA astronauts, including Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins and the European Space Agency’s Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti, NASA said.
The SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts, from left, mission specialist Jessica Watkins, pilot Bob Hines, commander Kjell Lindgren, and mission specialist, European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, of Italy, get together after leaving the Operations and Checkout Building for a trip to Launch Complex 39-A Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The four astronauts will fly on SpaceX’s Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
(AP Photo/John Raoux)
The crew is the fourth to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket, according to NASA. It is the fifth SpaceX flight with NASA astronauts.
The mission was delayed from last weekend because another mission’s splashdown was delayed by rough seas, according to Space.com.