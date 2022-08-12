Southwest monsoon rain brings flooding risks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the week comes to an end, monsoon rains continue to cause flooding across large portions of the desert Southwest.

Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours are forecast through Sunday from the northern and central Rockies to the Southwest and southeastern California.

A risk for excessive rain has been issued for the region through Sunday morning.

Areas of flash flooding will occur with urban areas, roads and small streams being the most vulnerable.

WASHINGTON DC METRO AREA FLOODING FORCES RESCUES, STRANDS VEHICLES

Elsewhere, wet weather is expected over the weekend in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions.

This system has a marginal risk to produce excessive rainfall.

Meanwhile, to the south, moisture will continue to bring heavy rains to the Gulf Coast states through Sunday.

Finally, the heat wave across the Great Lakes and Northeast has broken.

Much cooler air will remain until early next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following weeks of high temperatures in the 90s, daytime highs will now largely be in the 70s and low 80s over the next few days.