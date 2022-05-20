NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fires in the Southwest were fueled by dry and windy conditions on Thursday, with dangerous fire weather forecast to continue through Friday.

In New Mexico, the nation’s largest fire – the combined Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires – spanned 303,341 acres.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, 2,408 personnel were working on the blaze. The fire was 40% contained.

Whipping winds prevented New Mexico officials from sending aircraft to drop water or retardant.

Winds gusting up to 50 mph were expected on Friday, before cooler weather over the weekend.