Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone

A Southwest Airlines plane’s captain and employees went above and beyond and helped retrieve a passenger’s cellphone after they left it behind.

In the short video clip posted by the Dallas-based airline a pilot is sticking out of the cockpit window to grab a phone from a ramp worker after the plane had already left the gate at Long Beach Airport in California.

“The Captain immediately suggested that the ramp agents on the ground try to jump the phone up to him so he could return it to the customer. The rest was captured on video!,” a spokesperson at the airline told Fox 6.

The owner had left the device behind before boarding and the plane had already pushed back when a passenger on another flight noticed the phone and alerted ground staff.

The gate agents quickly sprang into action.

“They quickly passed the phone to our Ramp Agents, who jumped it up to the Captain to get it back to the Customer,” the airline said in a Facebook post.

The video was posted on Sunday, Nov. 13 — World Kindness Day, an international holiday founded in 1998 to promote kindness throughout the world.

“We love seeing the goodwill efforts of our employees helping out a fellow passenger. We are grateful to see our team jumping in to help passengers often!,” the spokesperson continued.