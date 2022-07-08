Southern heat wave continues, sends temperatures soaring

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An intense heat wave continues across a large portion of the southern U.S. on Friday, bringing more hot and humid conditions.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories are once again in effect from the south-central Plains into the South.

Temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the low 100s.

Those high temperatures combined with moist air that has dew point values in the 70s will make the “feels like” temperatures soar into the 110s for many locations.

DANGEROUS US HEAT WILL CONTINUE AS STORMS SET FOR PLAINS, MID-ATLANTIC

The “feels like” temperature in Little Rock, Arkansas, is forecast to reach near 115 degrees on Friday.

Heat advisories will remain in place for most of these areas through Sunday.

In addition, some severe storms will be possible on Friday.

HOUSE IN NORTH CAROLINA SET ABLAZE BY LIGHTNING STRIKE: REPORTS

One area for potentially severe weather is over Missouri, where heat and humidity will provide ample moisture for heavy rain, which could cause some flash flooding.

There is also a slight chance for severe storms throughout most of Montana.

Some strong winds and isolated hail will be the greatest threats there.