Southeast starting to dry out following days of rain, flooding
A storm moving into Southern California will bring much-needed rain along the coast and snow in the mountains of the Southwest.
Some of that energy will spread into the Southern and Central Plains Thursday and Friday.
There’s an elevated fire danger risk across Arizona on Wednesday and then into the Southern High Plains on Thursday with dry, windy conditions.
The Southeast will begin to dry out after days of rain and flooding in some areas, like Kentucky.
The Northern Plains and Midwest will enjoy very mild temperatures for this time of year — some areas feeling warmth of 20 to 30 degrees above average.
