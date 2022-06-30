FOX News 

Southeast, Gulf Coast to be hit with heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall will be a big story across the Gulf Coast into the Southeast, with a developing area of low pressure just off the coast of Texas and Louisiana that will linger into the weekend.

WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?

An area to watch on the Texas coast
Some areas will receive 3-6 inches of rain, with isolated higher totals possible.

Rain still to come for the Gulf Coast states
The Midwest will, once again, see showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

The Midwest is threatened by severe storms
That system will travel into the Northeast over the holiday weekend, making for some unsettled weather and potential travel delays.

The futuretrack over the western U.S.
More rain in the Southwest could lead to flash flooding.

Temperatures will be above average from the central Plains to the Great Lakes.