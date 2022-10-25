South Dakota man acquitted in 2020 fatal shooting

A jury in South Dakota has acquitted a man of manslaughter in a fatal shooting that happened during a struggle for a gun.

Jurors deliberated late into Monday night before finding 34-year-old Marcus Anderson guilty of possession a firearm as a felon, but acquitting him of first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The Sioux Falls man was caring for his girlfriend’s child at her place in October 2020. The child’s father, Jerell King, went to the home after finding out his son was under the supervision of Anderson instead of daycare and the two men got into an altercation.

Anderson argued that he was justified in using deadly force to defend himself against King. Defense attorney Jason Adams pointed to threatening messages left by King to Anderson’s girlfriend and to Anderson prior to the shooting, the Argus Leader reported.

The defense argued King intended to take his son and cause harm to Anderson.

“Lives changed that day because (King) let his anger get the best of him,” Adams said.

A sentencing date for Anderson has not been set. The gun possession charge carries a maximum two years imprisonment and a fine of $4,000.