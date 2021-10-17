A woman who authorities feared could have potentially been a victim of domestic violence was found safe after she handed a note to a cashier at a Food Lion in South Carolina saying a man she was with “was going to hurt her,” according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman “appeared to be in distress” when she walked into the Food Lion on Friday afternoon with a man and slipped the note to the staff member.

A woman “appeared to be in distress” when she walked into a Food Lion and handed a cashier a note saying that a man “was going to hurt her.”
(York County Sheriff’s Office)

The pair eventually left the store in a black truck, and the sheriff’s office put out a notice on social media that the woman needed to be found.

GABBY PETITO: EXPERTS SAY 1ST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGE LIKELY AFTER AUTOPSY RESULT

She was located on Friday morning and is safe, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris told Fox News.