South Carolina woman accused of killing bride in DUI crash released from jail less than a year later

A South Carolina woman who was charged with killing a bride on her wedding night in a DUI crash last April has been released from jail less than a year later.

Jamie Komoroski, 26, posted her $150,000 bail on Friday, and was released from the Charleston County jail at 3:16 p.m., jail records showed.

On April 28, 2023, Samantha Miller, 34, died and her groom, Aric Hutchinson, 36, was seriously injured, when Komoroski allegedly rear-ended their golf cart while she was driving twice the posted speed limit after the blissful newlyweds left their reception in Folly Beach, South Carolina, under a canopy of sparklers.

Komoroski, whose blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit, had previously been held without bail after the wreck.

“She didn’t just kill my child,” Lisa Miller, the bride’s mother, told the court last year while arguing that Komoroski didn’t deserve to be released. “She killed all of us.”

Komoroski will be fitted with a SCRAM ankle monitor, jail records showed. The monitor measures the wearer’s alcohol level by sampling their sweat every 30 minutes, according to its website.

She was also forced to surrender her passport and cannot drive and is not allowed to leave her home except for medical emergencies or court dates, according to the New York Post.

A judge ruled previously that she could be allowed bond if her trial didn’t start before this March. Her trial date hasn’t been set.

“I want that to include house arrest, ankle monitoring and not being able to leave the state,” Miller told the Post. “We were all expecting she would have been bonded out first time [last summer] but luckily the judge kept her in, I think that was to do with our impact statements.”

Komoroski’s lawyer told the Post: “She now looks forward to demonstrating her continued commitment to rehabilitation upon her pretrial release from detention,” adding that she isn’t a flight risk or danger to the community.

Komoroski has been charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide.

Earlier on the night of the fatal crash, Komoroski drank “copious amounts of alcohol” while barhopping with friends, the groom alleged in a civil wrongful death lawsuit.

According to an affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, Komoroski refused to take a sobriety test at the scene and appeared “very unsteady on her feet and almost fell down.”

Moments before Komoroski allegedly plowed into the couple in her Toyota Camry, Miller told her new husband she wanted the “night to last forever.”

Hutchinson suffered brain bleeding, broken bones and facial fractures that have required numerous surgeries.

Fox News Digital’s Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.