South Carolina veteran takes down knife-wielding man threatening staff, shoppers in Walmart

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a man waving around a pocket knife in a South Carolina Walmart but, before they could arrive, a veteran subdued the assailant.

Witnesses in the Walmart told deputies the man was waving the pocket knife around and threatening employees and shoppers in the self-checkout area.

One shopper, veteran Demario Davis was captured on video, knocking the man on top of the head, forcing him to drop the knife.

“I was at the checkout when my son noticed the guy walk in with the knife open. He then proceeded to the service desk waving the knife at a few female employees. They took off running from the guy. I then asked a female employee where is security and she stated she was security,” Davis told Fox News Digital. “As I’m walking towards the area where the gentleman waving the knife is terrorizing other customers and employees, he yelled out when the cops get here I’m going to start cutting you all up.”

“Another customer tried to subdue the gentleman waving the knife, but the guy tried to cut him in the face. That’s when my military training kicked in and I casually walked over to the object not only to take him down but also protect myself in case I failed, but with my great military training I was able to neutralize the threat until law enforcement arrived,” Davis told Fox News Digital.

“My first instinct was to neutralize the situation so I just casually walked over and waited until I had an opportunity to get him and I got em I guess. I’m a community person, so if I see something in the community that’s not right, with all the violence and things and attacks going on, gun violence you know, you want your people in the community to step up as well. The cops can’t do it all by themselves,” Davis said.

“I have received so many heartfelt comments and compliments from civilians and veterans all over for my brave act and quick response,” Davis told Fox News Digital.