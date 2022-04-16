South Carolina police respond to ‘shots fired’ in mall, people injured: Officials

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in South Carolina are responding to a shooting at a Columbia mall that happened on Saturday afternoon.

The Columbia Police Department said on Saturday afternoon that there were “shots fired” at the Columbiana Centre, a mall in Columbia, South Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People have been injured as a result of the shooting, according to police, but it’s currently unknown how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries.

Police officers are evacuating the mall.