South Carolina police respond to ‘shots fired’ in mall, people injured: Officials
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Police in South Carolina are responding to a shooting at a Columbia mall that happened on Saturday afternoon.
The Columbia Police Department said on Saturday afternoon that there were “shots fired” at the Columbiana Centre, a mall in Columbia, South Carolina.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
People have been injured as a result of the shooting, according to police, but it’s currently unknown how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries.
Police officers are evacuating the mall.