South Carolina police investigate death of Army soldier found in his off-post residence, officials say

Police in South Carolina are investigating after a Fort Jackson soldier died Thursday night while at his off-post residence, officials said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office contacted Army officials Thursday night to notify them that Staff Sgt. Maxwell Besch had been found dead. Law enforcement did not release any details regarding Besch’s manner of death, other than it was off base in their jurisdiction.

“Today is a heartbreaking day and this loss is felt deeply by all,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said in a statement emailed to Fox News. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and teammates of Drill Sergeant Besch. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved.”

Besch was a drill sergeant a Fort Jackson assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. The base serves as the location for the U.S. Army’s Basic Combat Training and is located in Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. The cause of death remains unknown.