South Carolina officials launch ‘aggressive search’ for murder suspect with force of 300 officers

A 300-strong force of law enforcement officers in South Carolina launched “aggressive search operations” at sunrise Monday to squeeze out a quadruple murder suspect believed to be hiding within their perimeter, investigators said.

Tyler Terry, 26, has been evading police since running from a car wreck after a high-speed chase last Monday night in Chester County. Since then, officers, dogs, helicopters and drones have searched in woods, neighborhoods and industrial areas for Terry.

SOUTH CAROLINA COPS ‘CONFIDENT’ MURDER SUSPECT CORNERED, SENDING IN TEAM TO ‘FORCE HIM OUT’

The “strong perimeter of 200 officers” in place overnight grew to more than 300 by the early morning, with officers from cities, counties, state, and federal agencies joining the manhunt, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Charlotte division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted early Monday that its Rapid Response Team has been deployed to assist in the hunt for Terry.

Authorities have said Terry is considered armed and dangerous and urged residents to stay inside, lock their doors, and secure their valuables and firearms.

Officers began holding a perimeter near Highway 9, Highway 99 and Richburg Road on Sunday afternoon. It was believed Terry ran off into a wooded area nearby.

“We are confident Terry is within our perimeter,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter around 7:40 p.m. “Our perimeter has become thicker and is layered. We are sending teams inside in attempts to find him and force him out.”

Terry is suspected of opening fire on police during a 30-mile chase that reached speeds of 100 mph on May 17. The chase came to an end when the car crashed and Terry allegedly fled, but the driver, 34-year-old Adrienne Simpson, was arrested at the scene.

Investigators have linked Terry to a May 2 killing in South Carolina, two killings outside of St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday and two additional shootings in recent weeks.

Simpson’s husband, Eugene, was found dead Wednesday in a ditch, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said. He had been missing since at least May 2. The sheriff’s office said Friday that Terry and Simpson were charged with murder in his death.

Police have urged residents to stay vigilant of their barns and crawl spaces, and to check in on loved ones in the area.

Authorities asked the public to report anything that looks suspicious to the Crime Tip Line at 888-274-6372 or 877-409-4321.

