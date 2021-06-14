South Carolina Murdaugh family confident 'justice will be served' after double murder of mother, son: friend

The prominent South Carolina family of a mother and son who were killed is confident that “justice will be served,” a friend told Fox News on Monday.

Speaking to Fox & Friend’s Ainsley Earhardt on Monday morning, Tangie Peeples Ohmer described how the local community was reeling from the June 7 double murders of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh.

The mother and son were found fatally shot at their home, the “Moselle” hunting lodge, near Islandton, by Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, the Island Packet reported. Alex Murdaugh reportedly said he was not there when the shooting took place.

According to the report, sources are investigating whether Paul Murdaugh was the intended target of the shooting. He suffered wounds to his upper body and head from what appeared to have been a shotgun, while an assault rifle is believed to have been used to kill his mother, the Island Packet reported.

The Murdaughs are one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families.

Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. The woman’s body was found seven days after the crash.

The wreck led to stories questioning whether his family’s ties to the legal system in the area affected the investigation.

Peeples Ohmer, who has known the family her whole life, said they had recently been living at the hunting preserve. Given the family name and the recent news stories involving Paul, she said she had considered whether someone had taken local media’s representation of the Murdaugh family at face value, and whether Paul had “had this big target.”

She said she had spoken to a family member on Sunday who “felt confident that justice would be served.”

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case and has released few details, including what kind of weapons were used, whether they have any potential suspects or who found the bodies and called 911. Colleton County deputies turned the case over to state police and their police report said almost nothing other than two people were shot.

South Carolina law requires police agencies to release any reports on crime they create within 14 days, and they must include details such as the nature and substance of the incident.

Just two days after Paul and Maggie were killed, Randolph Murdaugh III’s, Paul’s grandfather and Maggie’s father-in-law also died, according to an announcement on Thursday from his law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick.

The firm didn’t give a cause of death, but Democratic state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews of Colleton County said Murdaugh, 81, was in intensive care when she asked for prayers for the family Tuesday on the Senate floor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.