South Carolina man convicted in fatal home attack

A jury in South Caroli has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside.

The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.

Circuit Judge Jennifer McCoy sentenced Wigfall after a four-day trial.

Wigfall, 37, was charged with another man whose case is still pending, according to online court records.

Jurors at the Berkely County trial were told that the two shot up the home in an act of retaliation on the morning of Oct. 31, 2017. One of the men had been at the home earlier when he was robbed of a gun, state Ninth Circuit Solicitor 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said in a release announcing the conviction.

Both men were armed with rifles when they returned to Hutchins’ home. Investigators noted over two dozen bullet holes.