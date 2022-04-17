South Carolina mall shooting suspect’s bond set at $25,000, can go to work with ankle monitor

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A South Carolina judge set a $25,000 bond for a suspect in a mall shooting on Saturday that left 14 people injured, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Jewayne Price, 22, will be on house arrest but allowed to travel to and from work while wearing an ankle monitor if he posts bond.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Price was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and could face additional charges after the prosecutor reviews evidence.

He is one of three people who were detained by law enforcement following the shooting. The other two adults males were released after police determined they weren’t involved.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said at a news conference. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

Evidence collected at the scene indicates at least three people displayed guns and two firearms were used, according to police.



The 14 victims range in age from 15 to 73. At least nine of them suffered gunshot wounds, while the other five were injured while trying to flee the chaos.

The 73-year-old victim is still being treated at a local hospital, while the other 13 victims have been released.

“Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” Columbiana Centre said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”