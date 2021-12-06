South Carolina sheriff’s deputies arrested a 14-year-old male high school student Monday on charges that he threatened to shoot up schools in his county, authorities said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said the Gilbert High School student made a “threatening statement” while on the bus last Thursday, and another student overheard them.

The student told school administrators that he heard the other student allegedly talking about wearing a trench coat the next day and shooting up an elementary school and a middle school, according to an incident report cited by the sheriff’s office.

“The student who came forward should be commended for doing the right thing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They heard something and reported all the details to someone who could immediately step and take action to make sure everyone stayed safe.

“While there was never any imminent danger to students, teachers or anyone else on a campus, this is another example of how we and Lexington School District share in the responsibility to protect those who learn and work at school.”

The student, whose identity has not been publicly released, was released from custody after he was charged, the sheriff’s office said. He is due to appear in a Lexington Family Court at a later date.

The Lexington School District sent out a message to families. The district said a GHS administrator had notified law enforcement, which investigated and determined there was no immediate danger to students or staff.

The district said it has suspended the student, and he faces expulsion.

“We are proud of the student who came forward to report the threat,” the district said. “This situation is another example of how we must work together to keep each other safe. We take threats seriously and take swift and stern action against those making threats against our schools.”

The student’s arrest came less than a week after a 15-year-old allegedly opened fire at his high school in Oxford, Michigan, killing four fellow students and wounding six others, including a teacher. He has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, and other crimes in the attack.