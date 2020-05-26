South Carolina golfer films alligators in brutal fight on golf course

Don’t mind if we play through.

A group of golfers in Hilton Head, S.C., recently filmed what looked like a fight to the death between two massive alligators on a golf course.

Matthew Proffitt told the Hilton Head Island Packet that the gators were spotted at the Hilton Head Lakes golf course and managed to video the rare encounter that lasted about two hours.

“We were pretty sure they wouldn’t mess with us, because they were locked in on each other,” Proffitt told the paper. He continued, “We see an alligator pretty much every day. But that is the first time we’ve seen anything like that.”

Earlier this month, a woman killed by an alligator at a South Carolina pond after she told a friend she wanted to get close to the animal.

Cynthia Covert, 58, died in the attack Friday afternoon on Kiawah Island, Charleston County deputies said.

A deputy had to shoot and kill the alligator to get Covert away from the animal, according to the police report released Monday.

The woman Covert was staying with said she didn’t seem herself Friday and walked toward the alligator, which lunged and grabbed her in its mouth when she was about 4 feet away, deputies said.

