South Carolina drunk driver arrested in December had been deported 3 times: affidavit

An illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal history in the United States was indicted by a South Carolina grand jury last week for re-entering without authorization after he was arrested for drunk driving in December.

Sergio Ixtepan-Toto, 36, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2024, in Pickens, South Carolina, for driving under the influence after he almost crashed into another car on West Main Street in the town.

When a Pickens police officer attempted to pull Ixtepan-Toto over, he allegedly ran a stop sign and continued driving until he was boxed into a store parking lot by police officers.

During the stop, officers reported that Ixtepan-Toto failed a field sobriety test and had multiple open beer cans in his vehicle.

An incident report also stated that he had an identification card from Mexico, FOX Carolina reported.

Ixtepan-Toto was released on local charges and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Dec. 9.

An affidavit filed on Dec. 12 by a deportation officer stated that Ixtepan-Toto’s immigration file showed that he was deported in May 2020, November 2022 and February 2024.

“There is no record that Ixtepan ever obtained permission from the Attorney General of the United States or his successor, the Director of Homeland Security, to reapply to the INS or ICE for admission into the United States after having been arrested and deported,” the affidavit said.

A background check on Ixtepan-Toto obtained by FOX Carolina showed criminal charges in various jurisdictions within the state dating back to 2008.

His previous charges include speeding, driving without a license, domestic violence, indecent exposure and four prior arrests for driving under the influence.