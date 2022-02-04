South Carolina deputies shoot man after shotgun carjacking attempt

GRANITEVILLE. S.C. — Deputies shot and wounded a man who drove away from a traffic stop then tried to steal a car from a driver with a shotgun, a sheriff’s office in South Carolina said.

An Aiken County deputy first tried to pull the man over around 11:20 p.m. Thursday in Graniteville, but he drove off as the deputy approached his pickup truck, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said.

Deputies chased the truck until the driver got out with a shotgun and tried to carjack another driver, Hunt said.

The man then pointed the gun at deputies and the officers fired back, the sheriff said.

The man ran away from the shooting, but was found by police dogs hiding in a shed with a gunshot wound to the chest, Hunt said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff said. No one else was injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting