South Carolina deputies searching for escaped inmate David Paul Strickland

Deputies in South Carolina have continued to search for an inmate who escaped from a detention center on Friday night, authorities said Sunday.

David Paul Strickland, 44, was being held on multiple charges at the Union County Detention Center when he made his escape, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and K-9 units have been actively tracking the escapee since Friday night, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community for its vigilance and asked anyone with information about Strickland to call authorities.

Deputies warned the public not to approach Strickland and instead to call 911 if he is spotted.

Strickland was charged with hit-and-run, driving under suspension first offense, failure to stop for blue light first offense, failure to obey traffic control device and possession/sell/disposal of a stolen vehicle, FOX Carolina reported.