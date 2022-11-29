South Carolina authorities investigate student death on campus of Coastal Carolina University

South Carolina state law enforcement authorities have been asked to investigate the death of a college student.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told Fox News Digital that it was asked by Coastal Carolina University on Sunday to inquire into the student’s death.

The school sent out an alert Sunday stating that law enforcement activity was ongoing at Magnolia Hall, Fox Carolina reported.

“It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

“Losing a member of our community is very difficult,” a CCU statement said. “At this time, our priority is to provide support to our campus community.”

The cause of death is pending. The student who died has not been identified.