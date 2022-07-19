Son of retired New York judge kills mom, leaps off Manhattan building to death: eport

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of a retired New York State Supreme Court judge who oversaw several high-profile cases while on the bench jumped to his death from a Manhattan apartment building after fatally beating his mother, authorities said.

Douglas Solomon, 26, was found naked and bleeding after jumping 16 floors out of a building on East 79th Street around 10:30 a.m., the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Solomon’s mother, Diane Gallagher, 65, was found dead inside an apartment with head trauma. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the New York Police Department said.

“It was the loudest thud. At first, I thought it was an air conditioning unit,” a resident of the building, who declined to share his name, told the newspaper.

“I looked down, and he was right below my window,” a resident said. “He was butt naked.”

Police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

One resident, who lives a few floors below the family’s apartment, told The Post they heard arguing and yelling.

“I heard a bunch of voices. I thought it was construction workers arguing,” the resident said. “I thought it was just people angry with each other.”

Solomon is the son of Charles Solomon, who retired from the bench in 2017 after three decades. Over the course of his career, he oversaw a series of high-profile cases, including the 2010 trial of Michael Lenahan, who was convicted of strangling a woman and lying in bed with the deceased corpse for two days, according to the Post report.

Other cases include the trial of Sean “P-Diddy” Combs over a nightclub shooting and a plea deal for a Russian prostitute who saw former New York Gov. Elliot Spitzer.