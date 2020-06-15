Some 19 Atlanta officers have resigned after Rayshard Brooks shooting, Atlanta Police Foundation says

Some 19 Atlanta police officers have resigned amid growing civil unrest and plummeting morale following the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks last Friday, the Atlanta Police Foundation told Fox 5 and other local media.

Dave Wilkinson, the president and CEO of the Atlanta Police Foundation, told WSB, “Morale is at an all-time low.”

“We are now going into the third consecutive week of unabated protests in which officers have worked 12-hour shifts seven days per week. As you can imagine, their stress levels are exacerbated by physical and emotional exhaustion,” Wilkinson said.

The announcement came moments after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed widespread protests against police after the death of a black man while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer late last month, and more recently, the shooting death of 27-year-old Atlanta man Rayshard Brooks.

Brooks was shot and killed Friday after he became combative while police attempted to arrest him in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant. Brooks, who had failed a field sobriety test, grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fired it while he was being pursued.

GEORGIA LIEUTENANT GOV SAYS STATE MUST ‘BUILD TRUST’ AFTER ‘VERY DISTURBING’ RAYSHARD BROOKS DEATH

In the Atlanta shooting, Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the shots that killed Brooks, was fired, and the other officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, was put on desk duty. Police Chief Erika Shields resigned a day after the shooting.

“The morale is bad right now. A lot of anger and frustration directed at our police officers,” Bottoms said during a news conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Atlanta Police Department did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.