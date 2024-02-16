Sole migrant suspect held in Times Square attack of NYPD officers released on bail

An illegal migrant who remained the sole suspect locked up in a New York City jail following the brutal attack on a pair of NYPD officers by several migrants last month was released this week amid criticism that he was the only suspect still in custody over the beatdown, according to jail records.

Yohenry Brito, 24, was released Tuesday after posting an unspecified bail amount following his Jan. 31 arrest.

Brito, a Venezuelan migrant, is one of seven migrants charged in the Jan. 27 attack on an NYPD lieutenant and a police officer in Times Square. The altercation was captured on surveillance video and quickly went viral.

ILLEGAL MIGRANT FLIPS MIDDLE FINGERS AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH ATTACKING NYPD IN TIMES SQUARE

Following the arrest of several suspects, Brito was the only one held as the rest were released without bail, prompting sharp criticism of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

On Tuesday, the DA’s office told Fox News that three suspects had been arrested in the Bronx. The trio was nabbed inside an apartment and included Wilson Juarez, 21, and Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, both of whom were previously arrested in the case involving the NYPD officers.

The DA’s officer says Juarez and Arocha were in ICE custody and were due back in court on Friday. The pair had not fled to California on a bus, contrary to news reports. The third suspect in Tuesday’s arrest was not named.

MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG REACTS TO ‘HEINOUS’ ATTACKS ON NYPD OFFICERS BY MIGRANTS: ‘DESPICABLE ACTS’

Darwin Gomez-Izquiel, 19, who was also wanted in relation to the attack, is also back in custody after he was arrested on Wednesday by police on charges of robbery and petit larceny. He and three other suspects — who remain at large — are accused of making off with about $600 worth of assorted clothing they stole from the Macy’s department store in the Queens Center Mall, the NYPD said.

The Manhattan DA’s office said a fifth suspect was also in custody, but his name has not been released.

The alleged attack on the police occurred as they were ordering a group to move up the street. Brito allegedly sparked the altercation and had two pending misdemeanors.

Video footage captured some of the suspects punching and kicking the officers while officers watched from a distance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attack drew widespread condemnation and was followed by Jhoan Boada, 22, flipping two middle fingers at reporters’ cameras on Feb. 1 after he was released from police custody.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.