Soldier at Georgia’s Fort Stewart killed in incident involving 2 helicopters, Army says
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A soldier was killed early Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia during an incident involving two helicopters, the U.S. Army says.
The death occurred around 2 a.m, at the Wright Army Airfield on Fort Stewart. Spokeswoman Lt. Col. Lindsay Elder said two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved, but didn’t say if one or both had crashed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.