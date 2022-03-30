Soldier at Georgia’s Fort Stewart killed in incident involving 2 helicopters, Army says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A soldier was killed early Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia during an incident involving two helicopters, the U.S. Army says.

The death occurred around 2 a.m, at the Wright Army Airfield on Fort Stewart. Spokeswoman Lt. Col. Lindsay Elder said two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved, but didn’t say if one or both had crashed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.