Snowy weather to persist in interior Northeast through weekend

A coastal low that brought rain, wind, snow and ice to the Northeast will start to move out, but heavy snow will continue across interior sections through Saturday.

Snow still forecast in the Northeast
TEXAS, LOUISIANA HIT WITH TORNADOES, MORE EXPECTED AMID DEADLY WINTER STORM SWEEPING THE SOUTH

Winter weather alerts in the Northeast
Blizzard warnings are still posted for sections of the northern Plains, as blustery conditions persist.

Winter weather alerts in the Plains
Things will begin to wind down later on Friday.

Arctic air is on the way for much of the U.S.
And, get set for the coldest air of the season to invade much of the country starting Sunday and lasting through the week of Christmas.