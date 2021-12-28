Snowy weather forecast for Upper Midwest, Great Lakes

website maker

Beginning Tuesday a winter system is expected to bring an additional couple of inches of snow across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

The winter storm has a good chance of giving Chicago its first snow of the season, the latest the city has ever waited for its first snow.

The system then shifts East where light snow is expected in Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

In the western US, the remarkable series of winter storms continue.

Snowfall totals in the Sierra Nevada could reach an additional 3-5 feet, bringing the seasonal snowfall to 8 feet.

Additional mountain ranges seeing big snowfall totals include the Oregon Cascades, Tetons and the Colorado Rockies where up to 3 feet of snow is likely through Wednesday.

Finally, an arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting in the Northwest and Great Basin.

Wind Chill Advisories have been issued as “feels-like” temperatures could reach -30 to -40 across Montana and the Dakotas.