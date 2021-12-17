close

A cold front slicing across the Plains up into the Mid-Atlantic will bring the risk of thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe for parts of the South through the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and some isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Eastern futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Behind the front, temperatures will drop significantly, along with wintery and possibly icy weather.

Severe storm threat in the South (Credit: Fox News)

Moderate-to-heavy snow is forecast to spread from upstate New York to New England over the weekend.

Northeast, New England snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest will get active again on Saturday, with more coastal rain and mountain snow.

Western snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

In addition, a pair of Alberta clippers will dive across the northern Plains, bringing snow and strong gusty winds.