A cold front slicing across the Plains up into the Mid-Atlantic will bring the risk of thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe for parts of the South through the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and some isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop significantly, along with wintery and possibly icy weather.

Moderate-to-heavy snow is forecast to spread from upstate New York to New England over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest will get active again on Saturday, with more coastal rain and mountain snow.

In addition, a pair of Alberta clippers will dive across the northern Plains, bringing snow and strong gusty winds.