Snow, rain and ice expected in Western US before storm heads to Midwest

An active weather pattern has set up across the U.S. with another strong storm moving in from the West.

This storm will bring heavy snow, rain and ice to the Cascades through the Rockies before spreading up into the Midwest.

Parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado could see eight inches of snow, while some areas are forecast to get up to a foot.

On the warmer side of the storm where temperatures are above average, the cold front associated with this system will enhance the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms over the Plains into the Mississippi Valley Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding.