Snow, ice forecast across Northeast before a coastal low winds down

A coastal low bringing rain, snow, wind and ice to the Northeast will start to wind down on Wednesday.

However, some areas across upstate New York and New England will get quite a bit of snow before it’s over.

Meanwhile, a major lake-effect snow event will unfold through Friday, with feet of snow expected in some cities downwind of Lake Erie and Ontario.

The Buffalo area could receive between 2-6 feet of snow when all is said and done.

The arctic air invasion continues with most states feeling the chill through the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santa Ana winds have prompted high wind advisories and elevated fire danger across southern California.