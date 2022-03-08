FOX News 

Snow, cold weather forecast to spread across US

It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like winter again, with several rounds of snow and cold air set to spread across the U.S.

Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will move into the South and mid-Atlantic while some wintry weather makes its way up into the Northeast tomorrow.

More cold air will arrive late week for the Rockies and Plains.

Heavy mountain snow will develop through Wednesday when winter storm watches and warnings are in effect.

More wintry weather will make its way into the Northeast over the weekend.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast details.