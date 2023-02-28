Snow accumulates in NYC following Northeast storm

A messy day is forecast for the Northeast as a storm system exits the region.

Measurable snow will accumulate for areas to the north and west of New York City.

The next storm will impact the Midwest and Northeast Friday with rain, snow, sleet and the risk of freezing rain.

Strong-to-severe weather returns to the southern Plains on Wednesday and Thursday, targeting the same spots that were hit on Monday.

This comes as record warmth ahead of the next system helps fuel the risk.

Meanwhile, the West will get hit again, with more heavy rain and mountain snow expected through Friday.