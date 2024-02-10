Small plane crashes on Florida interstate

A small plane crashed on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, on Friday afternoon, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The department said all southbound lanes were closed and that northbound lanes were also affected.

“Avoid the area and use caution,” the department said in a traffic alert.

Emergency crews responded to the scene. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.