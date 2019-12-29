Small plane crashes into Maryland house, killing pilot

A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital Sunday, killing the pilot, according to investigators.

The crash unfolded in the neighborhood of Lanham in the northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C., shortly before 3 p.m.

The plane struck a home’s carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services.

CARLEY MCCORD, LOUISIANA SPORTS REPORTER, MOURNED BY COLLEAGUES AFTER PLANE CRASH

The plane and the carport caught fire, but the flames have been extinguished, he said.

The carport was attached to the house, near an intersection about two miles from a local airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board took over the investigation, tweeting: “The NTSB is investigating the crash Sunday of a Grumman American AA-5 in College Park, Maryland.”

The identity of the pilot, who was the lone person aboard the aircraft, wasn’t immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no reports of any injuries on the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.