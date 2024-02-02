Small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park sparking major fire

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday evening, according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department.

During a press conference Thursday evening, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said the plane hit one mobile home, which caused the fire to spread to three other homes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox 13 Tampa Bay that a Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into the Bayside Waters mobile home park, formerly known as Japanese Gardens, on U.S. 19 south of the Clearwater Mall.

The call came in at 7:08 p.m. Thursday evening, officials said.

FAA officials confirmed to the outlet that the pilot had reported an engine failure.

“We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene,” fire officials wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Video from the scene shows a massive fireball erupting from the park.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, Ehlers said.

Ehlers said it is unclear how many people have been injured on the ground or how many people were on board the plane.