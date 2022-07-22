Small plane crashes in waters off Southern California coast

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pilot was rescued Friday after a small banner plane crashed in the waters off Southern California.

The crash was captured on video by a beachgoer, which shows the aircraft landing in Huntington Beach around 1:30 p.m. Several people, including lifeguards, were seen rushing into the ocean to assist the pilot, who was unharmed.

The crash occurred during the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship, the group said.

“The course was on a break otherwise it may have landed while competitors were racing in it,” a spokesperson for the event tweeted.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said the plane was carrying a banner over the beach. Video captured by Fox Los Angeles shows people carrying a long banner out of the water.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. The aircraft appeared to remain largely intact on the shore.

