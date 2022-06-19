FOX News 

Small plane crash leaves 2 dead in Arizona

Two Arizona men who died in a plane crash in Buckeye on Saturday have been identified.

Daniel Keen, 56, and Emmanuel Flores, 32, are dead after their plane went down near the Buckeye Municipal Airport around 7 a.m. Saturday, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Buckeye is located about 35 miles west of Phoenix.

When officers initially responded to the scene, Keen was pronounced deceased while Flores was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the BPD.

Flores later died of his injuries, authorities said.

Gary Boggs, the owner of Northwest Sky Sports, who said he witnessed the crash, has been at the municipal airport “for years” and has “never seen anything like this,” he told Fox 10 of Phoenix.

“Never seen a fatality, and I’ve been out here a number of years, never seen anything like this,” Bogg said, per the outlet. “It’s always sad to see a fatality. Aviation is really very safe, but it is unforgiving of mistakes.”

Boggs said he saw the plane on fire before the crash.

“An airplane flies [on] the downwind lane then turns, lines up with the runway – usually that is closer to the freeway,” he added. “These guys were well inside of the freeway, they weren’t lined up with the runway.”

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the passenger plane as a Beech E35.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are investigating the crash, the BPD said.