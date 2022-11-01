Small plane crash in Atlanta suburb kills at least 1

At least one person has died in the crash of a small plane in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta on Monday, authorities said.

The plane was preparing to land at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport when it went down near a system of trails and parkland known as the Big Creek Greenway, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The twin-engine Beechcraft G58 crashed in Rock Mill Park around 1 p.m. while on approach to the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The flight plan showed that two people were onboard, authorities said.

The crash site is about 25 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, federal authorities said.