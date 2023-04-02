Small earthquakes reported near California’s Oakland Zoo

Three earthquakes hit California’s Bay Area on Saturday morning, all north of San Leandro near the Oakland Zoo.

The first 3.0 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was near Oakland Zoo in Knowland Park, being reported at 9:24 a.m.

The next two earthquakes – both 3.2 magnitude – hit shortly after 9:40 a.m. They were located southwest of the first earthquake but nearby.

Maps from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) pinpoint the locations where the earthquakes were reported.

CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE ON NEW YEARS DAY DAMAGES AT LEAST 20 APARTMENTS

No injuries or damage have been reported.

According to the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, a scale that measures the intensity of earthquakes, a 3 is considered “weak.”

The USGS’s website says that earthquakes in the 3 range can be felt, especially by people on upper floors of buildings, but many people do not recognize it as an earthquake.

MAGNITUDE 6.4 EARTHQUAKE HITS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, LEAVES ‘WIDESPREAD’ DAMAGE TO HOMES, ROADS

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oakland Zoo for more information, but has not received a response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No additional details about the earthquakes are available at this time.