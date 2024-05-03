Small aircraft plows into sand during emergency landing on Long Island beach

A pilot and his passenger avoided injury Wednesday evening when their single-engine Cessna made an emergency landing on a beach in New York.

Video footage shows the Cessna 152 coming in to land on Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai, Long Island, at around 7:30 p.m. as the sun is setting over the horizon.

The plane, with its propeller spinning slowly, glides over the sand and then its wheels touch down before it continues on — passing a couple walking, who look on in amazement.

The Cessna then comes to an abrupt stop when its nose dips into the sand and its tail suddenly flips up into the air, exposing the underbelly of the plane.

Luckily, the 60-year-old pilot and his passenger, 59, walked away without any injuries, according to ABC 7.

The pilot reported that the plane had experienced engine failure before coming down on the beach.

It is unclear where the pair were traveling, or from what airport they took off from.

The beach is 15 miles from the closest airport on Long Island, though there are several other small landing strips along the south shore, according to the New York Post.

The FAA says it is investigating the incident.

The aircraft was also involved in a similar emergency landing eight years ago at Sunken Meadow State Park, roughly 15 miles from Cedar Beach, records show.

Pilot Robert Keletii was teaching a first-time student to fly at 3,000 feet when the aircraft’s engine gave out, CBS2 reported at the time. The pair made a forced landing and both walked away unscathed.

Back in 1987, a student pilot on his first cross-country flight on the same Cessna became lost and landed safely in a North Carolina field, records show.