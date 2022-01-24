close Video The viewing service and funeral for an NYPD officer killed while responding to a domestic dispute call will be held this week at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The wake is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held Friday at 9 a.m. Jason Rivera, 22, was fatally wounded last Friday while responding to the call in Harlem. His partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was shot in the head and remains in critical condition as of Sunday, according to the New York Police Department. He was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center around 5 p.m. Sunday. HARLEM ‘AMBUSH’: NYPD OFFICER JASON RIVERA HONORED AT VIGIL: ‘VIOLENCE WON’T DIVIDE US’ Rivera, who joined the department in 2020, and Mora, a four-year veteran of the police force, made their way down a narrow apartment hallway to a back bedroom where a woman said her son who had been threatening her was located. next prev

Lashawn McNeil, 47, allegedly kicked open the bedroom door and started shooting Rivera and Mora without warning. They were rushed to a hospital, where Rivera was pronounced dead.

NY REPUBLICAN, POLICE UNION DEMAND GOV. HOCHUL END CASHLESS BAIL AFTER ANOTHER OFFICER SHOT IN LINE OF DUTY

McNeil was also in critical condition after a third officer, Sumit Sulan, shot him while he was allegedly trying to flee. McNeil was in possession of a gun stolen from Baltimore in 2017, police said.

Hundreds of NYPD officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder on Sunday as Rivera’s casket left the medical examiner’s office, and the procession made its way to Riverdale Funeral Home in Inwood.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell were in attendance to honor Rivera.

As five NYPD officers have been shot so far this year, including one fatally, Adams is expected to announce his new public safety plan, “Blueprint for Safety,” Monday afternoon. It will reportedly include reinstating a new version of the plainclothes gun unit that was disbanded in 2020 in the wake of the defund police movement, which reached a fever pitch following George Floyd’s death.

Adams, joining Republicans and police union leaders, called for changes in the state’s bail reform law, though what adjustments will be made under Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislature remain unclear.

Other recent high-profile crimes the mayor has faced so far during his short tenure include an 11-month-old girl shot in the face by a stray bullet in the Bronx and a Deloitte executive who died after a homeless man, who police say has a history of mental illness, allegedly shoved her onto the subway tracks in Times Square. Another subway shoving happened in lower Manhattan Sunday, sending a man to the hospital and police searching for a suspect.