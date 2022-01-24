close

Video

The viewing service and funeral for an NYPD officer killed while responding to a domestic dispute call will be held this week at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The wake is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held Friday at 9 a.m.

Jason Rivera, 22, was fatally wounded last Friday while responding to the call in Harlem. His partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was shot in the head and remains in critical condition as of Sunday, according to the New York Police Department. He was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center around 5 p.m. Sunday.

NYPD officer Jason Rivera, 22, was shot and killed while responding to domestic dispute call in Harlem Friday night. (NYPD)

HARLEM ‘AMBUSH’: NYPD OFFICER JASON RIVERA HONORED AT VIGIL: ‘VIOLENCE WON’T DIVIDE US’

Rivera, who joined the department in 2020, and Mora, a four-year veteran of the police force, made their way down a narrow apartment hallway to a back bedroom where a woman said her son who had been threatening her was located.