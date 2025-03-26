Slain California fire captain’s fugitive wife nabbed in Mexico, returns to US to face no-nonsense prosecutor

​

The suspect and fugitive wife of a beloved slain California fire captain made her first court appearance and is one step closer to learning her fate.

Following her arraignment hearing on Wednesday afternoon, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Yolanda Olejniczak Marodi, 53, is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of her spouse, Rebecca “Becky” Marodi, 49.

Stephan’s office said Olejniczak Marodi pleaded not guilty at Wednesday’s hearing.

Olejniczak Marodi is being held without bail and, if convicted, faces 25 years-to-life in prison.

WIFE OF SLAIN CALIFORNIA FIRE CAPTAIN RECEIVES MEDICAL TREATMENT PRIOR TO JAIL BOOKING

On Sunday, authorities in Mexico nabbed Olejniczak Marodi, who had been on the run for over a month since being named the suspect in Rebecca Marodi’s death on February 17.

“I want to thank the Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation and law enforcement on both sides of the border for locating and arresting this dangerous defendant so she could be returned to San Diego and face justice for this deadly crime,” Stephan shared in a news release.

Investigators are still working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind Capt. Marodi’s death.

“Rebecca Marodi was a beloved Fire Captain who devoted her life to protecting others, including recently battling the Eaton fire near Los Angeles and the capture of her killer will begin the court process with today’s arraignment. When the U.S. Marshals’ San Diego Fugitive Task force is looking for violent criminals, they can run but they can’t hide as we saw in this case,” Stephan continued.

Yolanda was allegedly seen on surveillance video arguing with Rebecca and physically assaulting her on the day of the fatal stabbing.

WIFE OF SLAIN CALIFORNIA FIRE CAPTAIN NABBED IN MEXICO AFTER WEEKS ON THE RUN

An arrest warrant, obtained by KABC, details that Rebecca told Yolanda she was leaving her and ending their marriage nearly a week before she was murdered.

Detectives said that a voice could be heard yelling out, “Yolanda, please, I don’t want to die.” The report read that Yolanda responded to Rebecca, saying, “You should have thought about that before,” while standing in front of Rebecca with what appeared to be a knife in her hand.”

Surveillance video captured Yolanda leaving the couple’s home before Rebecca’s mother arrived. Rebecca was found with several injuries to her neck, chest and back that authorities said were consistent with a stabbing.

SLAIN CALIFORNIA FIRE CAPTAIN’S FUGITIVE WIFE ‘SCARED’ EX MOTHER-IN-LAW

Yolanda also previously served more than 13 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the death of her then-husband, James Joseph Olejniczak Jr., before her release in 2013, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation .

Investigators are still working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind Capt. Marodi’s death.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This intimate partner homicide is a reminder that there are resources out there for individuals who are in fear for their safety,” Stephan said.

A status conference and bail review hearing are set for April 28, and a preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for June 24.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.