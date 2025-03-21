Skeletal remains found near New Hampshire golf course days after 5th anniversary of woman’s disappearance

​

Human skeletal remains have been discovered near the Hoodkroft Country Club golf course in Derry, New Hampshire, according to Attorney General John Formella, Derry Police Chief George Feole and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark Hall.

The remains were discovered on Wednesday after authorities received a tip and conducted a search of the area.

Although the cause of death, person’s identity, age and biological sex are unknown at this time, the discovery comes shortly after a news release put out by the Derry Police Department highlighted the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of Amanda Grazewski.

Derry police detectives have logged thousands of investigative hours on this missing persons case, which remains open, police have said.

Grazewski originally went missing from her home on March 17, 2020. At the time, she was reportedly staying with a friend. When she left the house overnight, authorities say she left without her purse, cellphone and other personal belongings.

The attorney general’s office said an examination of the remains is being conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner with the help of forensic anthropologists. They say it could take months for the medical examiner’s office to officially identify the remains.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Derry police at 603-432-6111.

No further details are anticipated until the examination results are known.