Sixth Memphis police officer involved in Tyre Nichols investigation relieved of duty

The Memphis Police Department has relieved of duty a sixth police officer who was involved in the investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death this month.

An MPD spokesman confirmed the department relieved Officer Preston Hemphill of duty in a Monday statement to Fox News Digital. The 26-year-old officer joined the force in 2018 and allegedly used his taser on Nichols prior to the beating by five other officers.

Preston, who is white, has not yet been charged with a crime in connection to the incident. Memphis police say he is the subject of an ongoing investigation, however.

The five other officers, who are black, include Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith. They were each terminated on Jan. 18 and are facing seven counts: second-degree murder; aggravated assault, act in concert; two counts of aggravated kidnapping; two counts of official misconduct; and official oppression.

Officials released footage of Nichols’ beating on Friday. It shows the five officers punching, kicking, and hitting Nichols with batons as he lies prone on January 7. He died of his injuries in the hospital three days later.

In addition to firing the officers, Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis also permanently disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday. The Unit included the five officers and was focused on preventing and punishing street crime.

Nichols’ beating and death has led to outrage acrossthe country, with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) requesting to meet directly with President Biden to discuss police reforms.

“No one in our nation should fear interacting with the police officers who serve our diverse communities, large and small. We all want to be safe,” the CBC wrote to Biden. “Many Black and brown people, however, and many young people in general, are justifiably afraid to interact with law enforcement officials.”

The group will meet with the president Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.