Silicon Valley school librarian arrested for lewd acts against 13-year-old student

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Jose, California, authorities have arrested a middle school librarian accused of committing lewd and lascivious acts against a 13-year-old girl.

The San Jose Police Department’s Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Child Exploitation Detail (CED) arrested suspect Aeneas Jailin Brown.



next



prev



Brown, 20, was a librarian media aide at Sylvandale Middle School.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim, a student at the school, told her parents on May 26 that Brown had sexually assaulted her the week prior, according to police. Authorities arrested Brown on June 1.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have experienced similar incidents to contact the San Jos? Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379 or email [email protected]