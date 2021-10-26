Silicon Valley mansion used for California mom’s booze-fueled teen sex parties: what to know

The California mom accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for teenagers lived in a nearly 6,000 square foot mansion in Silicon Valley.

Shannon O’Connor is facing 39 criminal charges, including sexual abuse, sexual battery, child endangerment and giving alcohol to minors stemming from parties she allegedly hosted at her home. She could spend more than 20 years behind bars if she’s convicted.

Fox News examined a Redfin listing of the swanky Los Gatos home where the alleged parties took place. The more than $4 million, 5,900 square foot French Colonial-style home features five bedrooms, four and a half baths, and a pool, according to the listing.

Redfin estimates the home is worth $4.2 million, while Zillow estimates it’s around $4.8 million. The home was last sold in 2013 for $2.9 million.

The median sales price for U.S. homes sits at $408,800, according to Census data released this month. While the median sold home price in Los Gatos sits at $1.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

Los Gatos is located in Silicon Valley just over an hour away from San Francisco. Companies such as Netflix are headquartered in the town, which has a median household income of $155,863, according to the U.S. Census. The 2020 U.S. median household income sits at $67,521.

O’Connor was arrested on Oct. 9 in Idaho, where she recently moved. She was denied bail during her first court appearance last week, and the judge ordered her to not have contact with any of her 15 alleged victims.

She’s also facing fraud charges related to a case where she allegedly made $120,000 in unauthorized charges on a credit card from her employer.

Since her arrest, parents have spoken out about their encounters with O’Connor and how she would allegedly throw parties fueled with alcohol at the Los Gatos home and encouraged teenagers to have sex.

“She’s really good with the phones. She’s a pro with social media,” one mother told Mercury News O’Connor. “She tries to put a wedge between the parents and children. She’s a predator.”

Parents of one unidentified teenage boy recounted how they didn’t think much of a Halloween party for a group of teenagers last Oct. 30. Their son attended the party, but when they picked him up, they found him barefoot, wet, and cold standing at the end of the Los Gatos home’s driveway.

The boy smelled of alcohol, according to the parents, and he vomited and fell asleep once he was back in his family’s house.

While the boy slept, his parents found Snapchat messages between various teens and O’Connor, who was using the name “Nun” on the platform, the boy’s father said.

“how did it all go,” nun said in one of the messages.

“Thank you Shannon!” one boy replied.

The father explained it appeared that O’Connor arranged for the teenagers to have a party at her house with alcohol while she went out with her husband.

Another parent recounted that her daughter began dating O’Connor’s son and she soon began witnessing strange behavior from her child, like drinking, falling asleep at a table and lying.

Prosecutors say the girl was subject to sex acts from boys at the parties at O’Connor’s urging. She was also allegedly told to perform sex acts on the boys while she was drunk. The girl reportedly confronted O’Connor about the abuse, but she was met with laughter from O’Connor. The criminal complaint also alleges that O’Connor failed to stop a teenaged boy from beating the girl after she told him to stop cheating on his girlfriend.

O’Connor is expected to enter a plea at her next court hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 17.