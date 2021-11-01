Significant cold front bringing cool air, freeze advisories to these parts of the US

A significant cold front will bring cooler air from the Plains to the East Coast over the next 24 hours.

Freeze advisories are up from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley back through the Midwest and parts of the Plains.

Colder air in place means any moisture will turn into a wintry mix from the Central Rockies into the Central Plains.

STORMY WEATHER ON TAP FOR EASTERN US

Rain will be in the forecast for the Southern Plains.

The next storm system pushing into the West Coast will bring more heavy rain and some higher elevation snow.

A storm system over Canada will help enhance rain and snow showers for the Great Lakes.

Rain and snow showers will also increase for parts of the interior Northeast and New England Tuesday.

Subtropical storm Wanda has formed in the Atlantic, but the system is not going to impact land.